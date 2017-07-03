The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that Mike Trout will miss next week's All-Star Game to focus on his recovery from thumb surgery.

Trout, who is planning to begin a rehab assignment this week, was chosen to start in center field for the American League at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami.

"I couldn't be more honored to be voted to play in the All-Star Game this season. There are so many players in our game that deserve to be on the All-Star team so to be elected again is truly humbling," Trout said in a statement.

The Angels announced on Friday that Trout will participate in a full workout with the Angels' Class A affiliate at Inland Empire on Tuesday in the next step of his return from left thumb ligament surgery.

"We are extremely proud of Mike for his election to the All-Star Team," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. "However, unfortunately, based on the timeline established for Mike to return from his thumb injury, he will be rehabilitating into the All-Star Break and will therefore not be able participate in the All-Star festivities. We share in our fans, and Mike's, disappointment and we look forward to his return to our everyday roster."

The two-time AL MVP has missed 33 games since May 29.

Trout, who was injured sliding headfirst into second base in Miami, was initially projected to be out six to eight weeks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.