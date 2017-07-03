The Los Angeles Angels announced that outfielder Mike Trout will make his first rehab start playing for Inland Empire on Wednesday night against Stockton.

Trout tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on May 28 during a headfirst slide and had surgery three days later to repair the ligament and dorsal capsule.

Despite the injury, Trout had been voted in as a starter for next week's MLB All-Star Game in Miami. But the Angels announced Monday that Trout would not participate.

Mike Trout is nearing a return from a thumb injury. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

"Based on the timeline established for Mike to return from his thumb injury, he will be rehabilitating into the All-Star break and will therefore not be able participate in the All-Star festivities,'' Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement Monday.

Trout is batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and 10 steals. He was the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016 and was the All-Star Game MVP in 2014 and 2015. His 2017 selection by fans was his fifth election and sixth All-Star team.

"Trying to cram and get ready for an All-Star Game, although it's a great honor and I know something he really enjoys, just is not the way you go about the rehab scenario,'' manager Mike Scioscia said earlier in the week.

Game time for Inland Empire, an Angels Class A team based in San Bernardino, California, is 10:05 p.m. ET.

While the Angels are inching towards getting Trout back in the lineup, they had to put closer Huston Street on the 10-day disabled list.

Los Angeles said Street with a right adductor/groin strain. In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled right-hander Eduardo Paredes.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.