          Ian Desmond put on DL for Rockies, Carlos Gonzalez reinstated

          8:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies placed infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and reinstated slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

          Desmond was hurt while chasing a fly ball in Arizona on Sunday. This will be his second stint on the DL after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand. He's hitting .283 with five HRs and 26 RBIs.

          Gonzalez was reinstated Monday after going on the DL in late June with a strained right shoulder. Gonzalez is mired in a slump that's seen his average dip to .221. He has six homers and 20 RBIs.

          He was in the starting lineup against Cincinnati.

