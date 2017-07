After his daughter is born earlier in the day, Freddy Galvis smacks a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. (0:24)

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis and his wife, Ana, welcomed their second daughter Monday morning with the birth of Nicole.

Galvis celebrated by hitting a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw Monday night from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Ivan Nova in the first inning.

It was Galvis's eighth home run of the season.