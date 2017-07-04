After his daughter is born earlier in the day, Freddy Galvis smacks a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. (0:24)

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis and his wife, Ana, welcomed their second daughter Monday morning with the birth of Nicole.

And with a hospital band wrapped around his right wrist, Galvis celebrated by hitting a two-run home run in the team's 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Despite only sleeping a couple hours because Nicole was born at 5:53 in the morning, Galvis swung at the first pitch he saw and hit a first-inning shot estimated at 417 feet into the second deck in right field off Ivan Nova (8-6).

Galvis reached base on a bunt single his next time up, then scored when Maikel Franco ripped a liner out to left to make it 4-0 in the third.

"It was a good day,'' Galvis said with a big smile. "Just trying to do one thing at a time.''

