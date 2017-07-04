Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis and his wife, Ana, welcomed their second daughter Monday morning with the birth of Nicole.
Our family grew today. 👶https://t.co/TO5f9RtpY3 (via MLB Fans) pic.twitter.com/jtwiU6Wsua
— Phillies (@Phillies) July 3, 2017
And with a hospital band wrapped around his right wrist, Galvis celebrated by hitting a two-run home run in the team's 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Despite only sleeping a couple hours because Nicole was born at 5:53 in the morning, Galvis swung at the first pitch he saw and hit a first-inning shot estimated at 417 feet into the second deck in right field off Ivan Nova (8-6).
Galvis reached base on a bunt single his next time up, then scored when Maikel Franco ripped a liner out to left to make it 4-0 in the third.
"It was a good day,'' Galvis said with a big smile. "Just trying to do one thing at a time.''
The Associated Press contributed to this report.