ARLINGTON, Texas -- After finishing second to Mike Trout in the MVP balloting last year, Mookie Betts will replace him in the American League's starting lineup for this season's All-Star Game.

Betts was named Monday as Trout's replacement by virtue of receiving the most player votes among non-starters in the outfield, Major League Baseball confirmed. The Boston Red Sox right fielder actually finished second in player voting among AL outfielders behind only New York Yankees sensation Aaron Judge.

It marks the second consecutive year Betts will start the All-Star Game. He will be joined in the AL outfield by Judge and George Springer of the Houston Astros.

Editor's Picks Trout to miss ASG due to rehab on thumb Despite being voted to start in center field for the American League, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will not play in next week's All-Star Game in order to focus on his rehab plans, the team announced Monday.

Betts, who had been selected to the AL team as a reserve, was also named AL Player of the Week. He punctuated the week with eight RBIs Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Entering play Monday night in Texas, Betts was batting .286 with an .874 OPS. He was leading the league with 27 doubles and the Red Sox with 15 homers and 51 RBIs.

"He gets on these hot streaks where seemingly there's a lot of damage to the swing," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "The one thing that has always stood out about Mookie's approach to the game is not only a genuine humility, but an aptitude that is second to none. He is not afraid to expose himself in terms of not knowing everything and will ask great questions. But the aptitude to apply it quickly, that's what sets him apart."