ESPN play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman is giving up his spot in the Sunday Night Baseball booth next season but will remain with the network, primarily working calling college basketball games.

"Dan recently expressed his desire to modify his schedule to coincide with some personal life changes and he has our full support," Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president for production and remote events, said in a statement. "While Dan has decided to transition off Sunday Night Baseball after this season, he will still have a presence on our Major League Baseball coverage, including all rounds of the MLB postseason on ESPN Radio and select weeknight regular-season telecasts.

"Dan will remain the signature play-by-play voice for ESPN's men's college basketball coverage, including our premiere Saturday night package. Dan has been the voice of Sunday Night Baseball for seven years and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to that important franchise. We look forward to Dan's continued multi-platform presence at ESPN."

Shulman said he plans to remarry next year and wanted to spend more time at home in Toronto.

"I certainly have mixed emotions about it, but at the end of the day I chose to strike a better balance between my personal life and professional life," Shulman told SI.com in a Monday interview. "I'm grateful to ESPN for giving me this opportunity, and equally grateful that they agreed to let me reconfigure my situation in order to make this work. It was not an easy choice. I have been thinking about it for months. I still want to accomplish certain things professionally, but getting the balance in my personal life was the important thing. The older we get I think we sometimes reprioritize and I guess I'm doing that."

Shulman began working for ESPN in 1995 and has been the voice of Sunday Night Baseball since 2011. He previously served as the voice of both Monday and Wednesday baseball broadcasts on the network, and has handled ESPN Radio's MLB postseason play-by-play since 1998.

Shulman also calls Saturday prime-time men's college basketball games alongside analyst Dick Vitale and provides commentary for select games from a variety of conferences.