          Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman says blister on throwing hand 'extremely frustrating'

          1:50 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman left Monday night's 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees after five innings because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

          Stroman (8-5), who gave up two runs in five innings and threw 79 pitches, said after the game that he doesn't think it's a coincidence that several pitchers -- including teammate Aaron Sanchez -- have been affected this year by blisters.

          "I've never had a blister ever in my life," said Stroman. "Nothing even remotely close to having a blister. It's crazy. It's extremely frustrating. I feel it's an epidemic that's happened across the big leagues right now.

          "So, for MLB to turn their back to it, I think that's kind of crazy. Extremely frustrating."

          Asked if he had an idea as to what might be different this season, Stroman said, "I have no theory, but obviously, I mean, it's no coincidence that it's happening to so many guys all of a sudden."

          Toronto manager John Gibbons said he'd have to wait and see how Stroman felt in the coming days before deciding if he'd skip his last start before next week's All-Star break.

          "We'll see how he looks tomorrow," said Gibbons. "Blisters aren't a good thing around here, you know."

