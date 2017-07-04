        <
        >

          Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez recruited to ask for Puerto Rico statehood

          11:22 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's governor has recruited retired baseball star Ivan Rodriguez to help argue for statehood for the United States territory.

          Ricardo Rossello on Monday appointed the Hall of Famer to a commission charged with going to the U.S. Congress to demand statehood.

          It's a strategy Tennessee used to join the union in the 18th century.

          Other members include two former Puerto Rico governors and a former president of the island's Senate.

          Rossello said late Monday that Rodriguez would provide a nonpartisan perspective.

          The appointments come nearly a month after Puerto Rico held a referendum in which 23 percent of voters participated and more than half-a-million chose statehood. U.S. Congress has to approve any changes to Puerto Rico's political status.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.