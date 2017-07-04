SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's governor has recruited retired baseball star Ivan Rodriguez to help argue for statehood for the United States territory.
Ricardo Rossello on Monday appointed the Hall of Famer to a commission charged with going to the U.S. Congress to demand statehood.
It's a strategy Tennessee used to join the union in the 18th century.
Other members include two former Puerto Rico governors and a former president of the island's Senate.
Rossello said late Monday that Rodriguez would provide a nonpartisan perspective.
The appointments come nearly a month after Puerto Rico held a referendum in which 23 percent of voters participated and more than half-a-million chose statehood. U.S. Congress has to approve any changes to Puerto Rico's political status.