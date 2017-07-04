The Atlanta Braves have activated Freddie Freeman from the 10-day disabled list and he will start at third base Tuesday night against Houston, the team announced.

Freeman, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of a broken wrist, has played his entire career at first base.

Freddie Freeman will make his first major league start at third base Tuesday night. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The move to third base keeps hot-hitting first baseman Matt Adams in the lineup regularly.

Freeman broke his left wrist on May 17 and was expected to miss 10 weeks, prompting the Braves to acquire Adams in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals three days later. Adams is hitting .285 with 12 homers and 32 RBIs.

Freeman has not played third base extensively since high school and has not appeared there professionally since 2007, when he played five games at third base as a 17-year-old in the rookie Gulf Coast League.

He was off to a torrid start at the plate before his injury, batting .341 with 14 homers and 25 RBIs in 37 games.