Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage in Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres because he is undergoing further tests at Cleveland Clinic.

Francona, 58, left a game last week after he started to feel lightheaded and his heart rate increased, the same symptoms he experienced earlier in the season.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said Francona did not experience the symptoms again, and that Tuesday's tests are being done to determine what's causing the issue.

Antonetti said Francona was at Progressive Field on Tuesday. He went through his pregame routine and swam in the indoor pool before going to the hospital.

Antonetti didn't know if Francona would spend the night at the hospital or when he would resume his managerial duties.

Francona spent several hours undergoing tests last week at Cleveland Clinic and then missed another game before returning to the dugout last Wednesday.

Doctors cleared Francona to return after he was fitted with a heart monitor, but doctors said then that they had ruled out any serious health issues.

Francona also was hospitalized after a June 13 game. He was released a few hours later and returned to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains but was back the next day.

Bench coach Brad Mills has run the team in Francona's absence.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.