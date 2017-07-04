Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona missed Tuesday night's 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for further tests.

Francona, 58, left a game last week after he started to feel lightheaded and his heart rate increased, the same symptoms he experienced earlier in the season.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said that Francona did not experience the symptoms again and that Tuesday's tests are being done to determine what's causing the issue.

"As I've continued to tell Tito, the most important thing is his health and that we focus mostly on that,'' team president Chris Antonetti said before the matchup with the Padres. "If that means he has to spend a day or two away from the ballpark, then that's what he needs to do.''

Antonetti said Francona was at Progressive Field on Tuesday. He went through his pregame routine and swam in the indoor pool before going to the hospital.

Antonetti didn't know if Francona would spend the night at the hospital or when he would resume his managerial duties.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the Indians in Francona's absence.

Francona spent several hours undergoing tests last week at Cleveland Clinic and missed another game before returning to the dugout Wednesday. Doctors cleared Francona to return after he was fitted with a heart monitor, but doctors said then that they had ruled out any serious health issues.

Francona also was hospitalized after a June 13 game. He was released a few hours later and returned to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains, but he was back the next day.

