New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter was designated for assignment for the second time in two weeks on Tuesday, after he went 0-for-2 and dropped a throw in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees said they will bring up Ji-Man Choi from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre on Wednesday. In 190 at-bats with Scranton, Choi has eight homers, 43 RBIs, a .289 average and .876 OPS.

Chris Carter had eight home runs but was hitting .201. Elsa/Getty Images

Carter was first designated for assignment on June 23. He returned to the roster on June 30, after Tyler Austin strained his right hamstring.

In his first game back, Carter went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs but has managed only three more hits in 17 at-bats since then. He's hitting .201.

Carter was signed to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million as a backup for Greg Bird. He got the chance to play regularly when Bird went on the disabled list with a nagging right ankle injury in May but failed to perform on the field or at the plate.

"Originally our plan was Greg Bird to be our first baseman, and he's hurt,'' Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We called up Tyler Austin, and he got hurt. So it is what it is, and we'll continue to go day by day.''

The 26-year-old Choi, a left-handed hitter, plays mostly first base but has played some corner outfield. He made his big league debut with the Los Angeles Angels last year and hit .170 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 54 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.