Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo was pulled from Tuesday's 6-2 loss in Milwaukee in the sixth inning because of a bruised left calf.

Trumbo suffered the injury when he fouled a ball off himself in the fifth inning. He singled later in the at-bat and played in right field in the bottom half of the inning before being pulled in the sixth.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said X-rays taken on Trumbo's left leg came back negative.

The right-handed outfielder went 1-for-2 in the loss. For the season, he's batting .255 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.