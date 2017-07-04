        <
          X-rays negative on Mark Trumbo, who fouled ball off of left calf

          7:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo was pulled from Tuesday's 6-2 loss in Milwaukee in the sixth inning because of a bruised left calf.

          Trumbo suffered the injury when he fouled a ball off himself in the fifth inning. He singled later in the at-bat and played in right field in the bottom half of the inning before being pulled in the sixth.

          Orioles manager Buck Showalter said X-rays taken on Trumbo's left leg came back negative.

          The right-handed outfielder went 1-for-2 in the loss. For the season, he's batting .255 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.

