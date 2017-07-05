Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison has a problem with the Home Run Derby.

Morrison has 24 home runs this season, tied for second in the majors. He didn't get an invite. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who has 13 home runs, is competing in Monday's event.

"Gary shouldn't be there,'' Morrison told the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday. "Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby.

"I remember when I had 14 home runs. That was a month and a half ago."

Logan Morrison says he would have taken part in the Home Run Derby if he had been invited. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Sanchez will join his Yankees teammate, rookie Aaron Judge -- the overall leader in home runs, with 28 -- Kansas City's Mike Moustakas and Minnesota's Miguel Sano on the four-man team that will represent the American League.

Sanchez has the fewest homers among those competing, but he missed more than a month of the season because of a strained biceps.

Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins, teammate Justin Bour, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger and Colorado's Charlie Blackmon make up the National League team.

"I'm not disappointed," Morrison said. "It's par for the course. I play for the Rays. I get it. They can't even get my picture right. When they put my name up there, they put Corey [Dickerson's] picture up there ... on MLB Network. When they put up the home run leaders, they put Corey's swing on there -- not mine.''

Morrison might get a chance to go to the All-Star Game. Although he wasn't chosen for the squad, he is on the five-man ballot for the final spot on the American League team.