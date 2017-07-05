Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was taken out of the game against the Atlanta Braves with left thumb discomfort after he slid headfirst at the plate in the fourth inning.

X-rays on Correa's left thumb came back negative. The Astros listed his status as day-to-day.

Correa appeared to jam his thumb against Tyler Flowers as the catcher tagged him out.

Correa, who is batting .420 on a current 13-game hit streak, was voted into the American League starting lineup for next week's MLB All-Star Game.