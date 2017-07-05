        <
          X-rays negative on Astros SS Carlos Correa's injured thumb

          11:34 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was taken out of the game against the Atlanta Braves with left thumb discomfort after he slid headfirst at the plate in the fourth inning.

          X-rays on Correa's left thumb came back negative. The Astros listed his status as day-to-day.

          Correa appeared to jam his thumb against Tyler Flowers as the catcher tagged him out.

          Correa, who is batting .420 on a current 13-game hit streak, was voted into the American League starting lineup for next week's MLB All-Star Game.

