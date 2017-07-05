Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was taken out of Houston's 16-4 win over the Atlanta Braves with left thumb discomfort after he slid headfirst at the plate in the fourth inning.

X-rays on Correa's left thumb came back negative. The Astros listed his status as day-to-day.

"It's just a little sore, nothing crazy," Correa said. "We had a good lead and they decided to take me out and get some X-rays. They were negative. I'm pretty happy about that."

Correa appeared to jam his thumb against Tyler Flowers as the catcher tagged him out.

"I just saw the pitcher paying attention to the umpire and I decided to go. Now that this happened, I want to take it back, but it's done already. I'm just glad I'm good," Correa said.

Correa, who is batting .420 on a current 13-game hit streak, was voted into the American League starting lineup for next week's MLB All-Star Game.