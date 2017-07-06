2017 Home Run Derby: Bracket and other top things to know

Take a look at the longest home runs this season, including Aaron Judge's 495-foot shot, from this year's Home Run Derby field. (1:53)

The 2017 Home Run Derby is slated to be a battle of the hometown heroes and the rookie sensations. Will the reigning champ reclaim his title, or will the sweet-swinging Yankee steal the show?

Here's a look at the bracket, followed by a breakdown of the eight participants competing in Monday's event at Marlins Park:

ESPN Stats & Information

No. 1: Giancarlo Stanton, RF, Miami Marlins

This will be Giancarlo Stanton's second straight Derby appearance. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Career HRs: 229 | single-season high: 37 (2012, 2014) | 2017 HRs: 22

Did you know: According to MLB.com, Stanton cleared a combined 27,187 feet, or 5.15 miles, with his 61 home runs in the 2016 Home Run Derby. He also had the 20 hardest-hit homers of the night. His home crowd can likely expect a strong showing this year, too.

No. 2: Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge has an MLB-leading 27 home runs going into the All-Star break. Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Career HRs: 31 | single-season high: 29 (current season) | 2017 HRs: 29

Did you know: With a 495-footer (according to StatCast) on June 11, Judge has the longest home run of the season thus far. He also tied Joe DiMaggio for the most home runs by a New York Yankees rookie in a season with his 29th homer of the year on July 5. It's safe to say he'll break that record.

No. 3: Cody Bellinger, LF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger has 24 home runs in his first major league season. Joe Scarinci/Getty Images

Career HRs: 24 | single-season high: 24 (current season) | 2017 HRs: 24

Did you know: Bellinger and Judge are the third rookie duo to participate in the Home Run Derby according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Kris Bryant and Joc Pederson competed in 2015, and Wally Joyner and Jose Canseco took part in 1986. He became the fastest player in major league history to hit 21 career homers when he reached the mark in his 51st game on June 19.

No. 4: Mike Moustakas, 3B, Kansas City Royals

Mike Moustakas has been in the league for seven years, but he's already got a single-season high in home runs with 23 at the All-Star break. Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

Career HRs: 103 | single-season high: 23 (current season) | 2017 HRs: 23

Did you know: The previous single-season best for Moustakas was 22 homers in 2015, when he made the All-Star team and his Royals won their first World Series since 1985.

No. 5: Miguel Sano, 3B, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano celebrates with left fielder Eddie Rosario after a fifth-inning home run against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

Career HRs: 63 | single-season high: 25 (2016) | 2017 HRs: 20

Did you know: Sano hopes to be the second Twins player to win the derby. Justin Morneau did it in 2008.

No. 6: Charlie Blackmon, CF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon had a career-high 29 home runs in 2016, which bettered his previous single-season best by 10 homers. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Career HRs: 92 | single-season high: 29 (2016) | 2017 HRs: 18

Did you know: That Colorado altitude isn't the only source of Blackmon's power. He has 11 homers at home, but also seven on the road, so he might have a shot in Miami.

No. 7: Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins

Justin Bour's logging career bests in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS this season. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Career HRs: 57 | single-season high: 23 (2015) | 2017 HRs: 18

Did you know: Stanton and Bour, along with Judge and Gary Sanchez, are the first teammates to participate since Bryant and Anthony Rizzo -- "Bryzzo" to those in the know -- took part in 2015.

No. 8: Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees

With 13 homers this season, Gary Sanchez has the lowest total among the derby participants this year. Jason Szenes/EPA

Career HRs: 33 | single-season high: 20 (2016) | 2017 HRs: 13

Did you know: Sanchez has the lowest home run total of the group by a wide margin, but that's partially because he missed 21 games with a right biceps injury. He hit 20 home runs in the first 51 games of his career, matching Wally Berger of the 1930 Boston Braves as the fastest player to reach the mark (before Bellinger eclipsed that record with 21 homers in 51 games this season).