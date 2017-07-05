Clayton Kershaw goes seven innings while only giving up two hits and racking up 11 strikeouts. (0:30)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said again Wednesday that Clayton Kershaw will take his normal turn in the rotation and start Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, meaning Kershaw will be ineligible to pitch in next Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Pitchers who start their team's final game before the break aren't eligible for the All-Star Game and are replaced on the roster. A replacement for Kershaw hasn't been named.

Roberts said that Kershaw isn't likely to start on July 14, when the Dodgers resume play at Miami.

Kershaw improved to 13-2 on the season on Tuesday, when he pitched seven shutout innings in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's the first Dodgers pitcher with 13 wins before the All-Star Break since Orel Hershiser in 1988.

Kershaw allowed two hits and lowered his ERA to 2.19 and his WHIP to 0.89 on Tuesday.

Kershaw has worked 123 1/3 innings thus far and will get at least one extra day between starts if he doesn't pitch on July 14.