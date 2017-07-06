        <
          Rockies pitcher Jon Gray launches first career home run 467 feet

          11:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray's first career home run was one for the record books.

          Gray drilled a 1-0 pitch from Cincinnati Reds starter Scott Feldman into the center-field seats in the bottom of the second inning in Denver on Wednesday; the ball traveled 467 feet, marking the longest home run by a pitcher since Statcast began in 2015.

          The previous record belonged to San Francisco Giants righty Jeff Samardzija, who hit a 446-foot homer on June 16 of this season, also at Coors Field.

          According to Statcast, Gray's two-run blast also was the longest Rockies home run of 2017.

          Entering Wednesday, Gray, 25, had seven career hits -- all of which came last season -- in 55 plate appearances.

          Gray, who is 1-0 with a 3.47 ERA, has surrendered 24 home runs in his three-year major league career; none has traveled farther than 455 feet (Ryan Howard on Aug. 12, 2016).

          The Reds have allowed two pitchers to hit home runs this season, both on the Rockies. Left-hander Kyle Freeland went deep at Great American Ball Park on May 21.

          Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.

