          Schwarber returning to Cubs after Triple-A stopover

          8:51 AM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
          The Chicago Cubs are recalling Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, a source familiar with the move told ESPN.

          Schwarber hit .343 with four home runs in 11 games after being sent down on June 22.

          He was hitting .171 this season for the Cubs when he was demoted. The team did not put a timetable on when Schwarber would return after he was moved to the minors.

          Schwarber should be available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the Cubs in the National League Central by 3½ games.

