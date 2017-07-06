CHICAGO -- The Cubs have recalled slugger Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa and put him in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Schwarber will bat fifth and play in left field, according to the team's lineup card.

He played 11 games for Iowa, hitting .343 with four home runs after being demoted in late June.

Schwarber, 24, was sent down after hitting .171 in 64 games with the Cubs, many in the leadoff spot. On Wednesday, manager Joe Maddon indicated Schwarber could return to the leadoff role but also said he liked Jon Jay batting first when the Cubs face a right-handed pitcher.

Jay hit a pinch-hit, game-tying, three-run homer in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay and is batting first Thursday against righty Zach Davies.

To make room for Schwarber on the roster, John Lackey is expected to go on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis, but the pitcher shouldn't miss any starts, a source told ESPN. Lackey pitched his final game of the first half of the season Wednesday.

The Cubs trail the Brewers by 3½ games in the National League Central.