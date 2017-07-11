Just how giant is Home Run Derby champion Aaron Judge?

From hitting the roof in batting practice to slugging the four longest dingers, Aaron Judge brought an electricity to the 2017 Home Run Derby in Miami. (0:50)

In the history of MLB's All-Star Game, there has never been a slugger the size of New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge.

Among those chosen for the 88 Midsummer Classics played since 1933, some have been as tall or even taller. Some have been as heavy or even heavier. But not a single one selected has ever been both taller and heavier than the 6-foot-7, 282-pound Home Run Derby champion, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, no position player -- All-Star or not -- has ever been both taller and heavier than Judge. Only two pitchers -- Jon Rauch (6-11, 290) and Jeff Niemann (6-9, 285) -- can claim that distinction.

Editor's Picks The rookie rises: Aaron Judge meets the hype with Home Run Derby power show The Yankees' star slugger walked into Miami with every eye at Marlins Park and beyond on him. Instead of folding under the pressure, he did what phenoms do: He stepped up and delivered.

All rise: Judge ousts Sano to win HR Derby title Yankees rookie Aaron Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby, beating out Miguel Sano of the Twins in the final round to take home the title.

Aaron Judge puts some distance between himself and the field This generation's newest and best hitter of monstrous home runs put forth an impressive display of lengthy long balls on Monday night. 2 Related

Former Detroit Tigers first baseman (and current Players Association executive director) Tony Clark -- all 6-8 of him -- made his lone All-Star appearance in 2001, enough to give him an inch advantage over Judge, who this year ties Frank Howard and Richie Sexson for second place among non-pitchers in baseball's midseason showcase.

Another ex-Tiger, Dmitri Young, made two Midsummer Classics listed at 295 pounds. Only he and Adam Dunn -- at 285 pounds -- outweigh Judge among position players on the all-time All-Star list.

Randy Johnson and Chris Young, at 6-10, are the tallest All-Star pitchers ever, and, at an even 300 pounds, Judge's Bronx Bombers teammate, CC Sabathia, is the heaviest.

Additionally, Judge is more than a foot taller than the shortest All-Star selections ever -- shortstop Freddie Patek, outfielder Albie Pearson and pitcher Connie Marrero, who were all 5-5 -- and nearly 150 pounds heavier than the lightest -- pitcher Bobby Shantz, who weighed in at just 139 pounds.

With all that in mind, we wanted to see how some of this year's All-Stars -- as well as some recognizable names from the NFL and NBA, plus a surprise guest at the end -- stack up against him. (See above!)

Tallest & Shortest MLB All-Stars Through History Among position players Player Height Player Height Tony Clark 6-8 Freddie Patek 5-5 Frank Howard 6-7 Albie Pearson 5-5 Aaron Judge 6-7 Jose Altuve 5-6 Richie Sexson 6-7 David Eckstein 5-6 Phil Rizzuto 5-6 Source: ESPN Stats & Information

Heaviest & Lightest MLB All-Stars Through History Among position players Player Weight Player Weight Dmitri Young 295 Sandy Alomar 140 Adam Dunn 285 Albie Pearson 140 Aaron Judge 282 Luis Castillo 145 Prince Fielder 275 Zoilo Versalles 146 Carlos Lee 270 Freddie Patek 148 Source: ESPN Stats & Information

GIF by Mike Facciolo, ESPN.com