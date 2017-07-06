The final initial two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game went to third baseman Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals and fellow third baseman Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Online fan voting determined the "Final Vote" last spot on each league's roster, both of which were announced Thursday evening on MLB Network.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions at Tuesday's game in Miami. Davis did not join the Cubs until the offseason, after Chicago's first World Series title since 1908.

The last time a World Series champion had only one All-Star was 2007, when Albert Pujols was the only player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kris Bryant is not an All-Star, so the Cubs are the 1st World Series champ ever with 0 All-Stars that made it previous year ESPN Stats and Information

Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, topping Freddie Freeman's 19.7 million in 2013, the commissioner's office said Thursday. Moustakas, who also won the final spot vote in 2015, received 15.6 million ballots.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon was third, followed by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds and Miami first baseman Justin Bour, who will compete in Monday's Home Run Derby.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts was second in the AL vote, followed by the Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus and Tampa Bay first baseman Logan Morrison.

Turner, who had never made an All-Star team, entered Thursday night's game hitting .384, with eight home runs and 33 RBIs.

Moustakas, who joins Shane Victorino as the only two-time "Final Vote" winners, is hitting .275 with 25 homers and 54 RBIs.

The All-Star starters and reserves were named on Sunday for the game in Miami on July 11. Additional All-Stars will be picked for injured players.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.