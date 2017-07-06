Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.

The Red Sox said Bogaerts had a bruised right hand and will be evaluated further.

Bogaerts was batting with a runner on first base and one out when he was struck by a 1-2 pitch by Rays starter Jacob Faria.

Bogaerts was in obvious pain but stayed in the game to run the bases. He was replaced at shortstop in the bottom of the first by Tzu-Wei Lin, who moved over from third base.

Deven Marrero entered the game to play at third.