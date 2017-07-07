Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer might not play again before the All-Star break and could even land on the disabled list because of back spasms, manager Paul Molitor said.

Mauer was not in the starting lineup for Thursday's 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, marking the second straight game he has missed. He injured his back while running the bases Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

"We're going to take another look at Joe [Friday] and see where he is at with three games to go," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Joe Mauer leads the Twins with a .286 batting average this season. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Asked whether Mauer is likely to land on the DL, Molitor said: "I don't want to go there yet, because we're trying to see if he's available to play this weekend."

Miguel Sano started at first base for the second straight game.

Mauer leads the Twins with a .286 batting average and has five home runs and 34 RBIs.