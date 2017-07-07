MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list.

The team said Friday that Mauer has a low back/lumbar strain on his left side. He hurt himself during Tuesday's game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Joe Mauer leads the Twins with a .286 batting average this season. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Mauer's time on the DL is retroactive to Wednesday. He is hitting .286 (79-for-276) with 17 doubles in 74 games. It's Mauer's first time on the DL since August 2014.

To replace Mauer on the 25-man roster, the Twins recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester. Vargas has appeared in 44 games for the Twins this season, hitting .231 (36-for-156) with seven doubles and seven home runs.