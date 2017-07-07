        <
        >

          Hunter Greene's $7.23M signing bonus highest for draftee since '12

          5:54 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          PHOENIX -- High school right-hander Hunter Greene, taken by the Cincinnati Reds with the second overall pick in last month's amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with a $7.23 million signing bonus -- the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012.

          The bonus has been reported by multiple outlets.

          The deal, reached before Friday's 5 p.m. EDT deadline to sign for players with remaining college eligibility, tops the $7,005,000 signing bonus agreed to last week between University of Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and Tampa Bay, which choose him with the fourth selection.

          Greene's bonus is the highest ever for a high school pitcher. He also played shortstop at Notre Dame High School in California. A fastball that can reach 100 mph has the Reds projecting him as a future ace.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

