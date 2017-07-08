CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona has been released from the hospital after undergoing a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Francona was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting at his downtown Cleveland residence. The 58-year-old manager had a cardiac ablation Thursday after experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate for the last month.

He was admitted to the hospital Tuesday after doctors detected an abnormality from the readings of a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Francona will skip next week's All-Star Game in Miami. He is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland on July 14.

The Indians went 2-2 while Francona was hospitalized. There was relief among the players when they learned Francona's medical issue had been identified and treated.

Francona is in his fifth season with Cleveland.