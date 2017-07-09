CHICAGO -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon was scratched Sunday due to intense flu-like symptoms.

Taillon was sick when he arrived at Wrigley Field for his start against the Chicago Cubs, according to Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk. He was visited by paramedics and felt better after a while, but the symptoms returned while he was warming up.

"I think we can all attest to the warrior mentality that Jameson has, the competitor that he is," Tomczyk said.

The 25-year-old Taillon is 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer. Tomczyk said Taillon's illness isn't related to his cancer treatment.

"The doctors in Chicago spoke to our doctors in Pittsburgh, and no," he said.

Asked if Taillon was hospitalized, a spokesman for the team would only say he was being treated and evaluated.

Chad Kuhl subbed for Taillon and pitched three innings of one-run ball in Pittsburgh's 14-3 victory in its final game before the All-Star break. The right-hander allowed two hits and walked three on just two days' rest after he pitched a career-high seven innings in a 6-3 win at Philadelphia on Thursday night.

"Incredible," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Uncharted territory for him, coming off his longest start of his season. To go out there and to cut the game to six innings and to pitch, dealing with the adrenaline and the late call.

"He said, 'I got it,' he went out and did the best he could with what he had and where he was. I'm proud of him. Made some big pitches when he needed to make some big pitches."

Kuhl said he was told he might be starting when he got to the ballpark.

"I lifted yesterday, so I was a little sore, but nothing out of the ordinary," he said. "It was just a little rust, a little soreness, but other than that, I felt fine."