CLEVELAND -- Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Kipnis was injured during Saturday's win over Detroit while trying to beat out a grounder in the third inning. He pulled up just as he reached the bag and grabbed the back of his leg.

The injury isn't believed to be serious.

Kipnis, who has been slowed by a stiff neck and sore right shoulder this season, is batting .232 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 66 games.

The Indians recalled infielder Giovanny Urshela before Sunday night's game against the Tigers. Erik Gonzalez will start the final game before the All-Star break at second.

Urshela has spent most of the season with Triple-A Columbus. He's batting .266 with six homers and 34s RBIs in 76 games.