Paul DeJong gives the Cardinals some insurance with a solo home run in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead over the Cardinals. (0:18)

DeJong parks one in the stands for Cardinals (0:18)

Paul DeJong on Sunday became the first rookie in Major League Baseball's modern era (since 1900) to record more than six extra-base hits in a three-game series, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He also is the first St. Louis Cardinals player to have more than six extra-base hits in a three-game series.

The rookie infielder finished a weekend series against the New York Mets 9-for-11 with seven extra-base hits (three home runs and four doubles).

Paul DeJong's home run on Sunday was his seventh extra-base hit in the Cardinals' three-game series vs. the Mets, setting a rookie record. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

In Sunday's 6-0 victory, he was 2-for-4 with a home run. He had four RBIs in the series.

"It was one of those days where I was seeing the ball well again,'' DeJong said. "I wasn't doing too much thinking. Overall, it's a pretty good series.''

DeJong, who started at shortstop Sunday, is hitting .313 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in 36 games this season. He has started 19 games at second base and 14 at shortstop.

DeJong, 23, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.