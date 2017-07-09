WASHINGTON -- Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross left Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning with what manager Dusty Baker described as "triceps tenderness."

Baker said Ross was having an MRI following the Nationals' 10-5 victory.

Joe Ross, whose velocity appeared slower than normal, lasted just 3 1/3 innings for the Nationals on Sunday. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

After Ross got the first batter of the inning, Nick Markakis, to fly to left, pitching coach Mike Maddux went out to the mound and was soon joined by the team trainer. Baker then went out and the right-hander was removed in favor of Matt Grace.

"We saw his velocity was like 89, 88 and then Mike saw something and we decided to take Joe out,'' Baker said.

Ross, whose velocity appeared lower than his norm, allowed three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

In 13 starts this season, he is 5-3 with a 5.01 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.