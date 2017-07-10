If the Detroit Tigers are going to trade away some of their star players, Miguel Cabrera wants them to get on with it.

Cabrera told reporters Sunday that the trade rumors that have swirled around the Tigers organization have become tiresome, especially for the players who have to address them daily.

"If they are going to trade me, trade me," Cabrera said before Sunday's victory over the Indians. "If they are going to trade these guys [my teammates], trade these guys. But I don't like to come here every day and hear about how they are going to trade this guy and trade that guy. Do something, and then that's it."

Cabrera, 34, has battled injuries throughout this season and is on pace for his worst offensive output since his rookie year in 2003, when he batted .268 as a 20-year-old with the Marlins. The two-time MVP is batting just .264 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 74 games this season for the Tigers (39-48), who enter the All-Star break mired in fourth place in the AL Central with the league's third-worst record.

Cabrera is in the second year of an eight-year, $248 million deal, so a trade involving the 2012 Triple Crown winner could prove difficult given the remaining money on his contract. But other Tigers stars, including ace pitcher Justin Verlander, outfielder J.D. Martinez and closer Justin Wilson, have been prominently mentioned in trade rumors.

"You try to ignore it and keep your mind on playing the game," Martinez, who is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, told The Detroit News. "But you are constantly hearing about it. It's annoying. Everyone is always asking about it, especially family and friends. But, that's the game we play."

Cabrera acknowledged that the Tigers' front office needs to "do what they have to do to get this team better" and noted that he has been in Detroit for multiple roster overhauls, saying "most of the guys I played with for a lot of years, they're gone already."

But the 11-time All-Star also stressed that the constant trade speculation has a personal impact on the players involved.

"We're human, man," he said. "We think, we feel, we feel everything. It's hard when you hear that every day."