MIAMI -- Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams.

The Boston Red Sox ace will start Tuesday night's game for the American League, and Washington's Max Scherzer will open for the National League.

Then with the Chicago White Sox, Sale pitched the first inning of last year's game at San Diego and allowed a two-out home run to Kris Bryant. Sale was traded in December for top prospects.

Sale will be the 16th pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts, the first since Arizona's Randy Johnson in 2000-01 and the first in the AL since Toronto's Dave Stieb in 1983-84. Born in Lakeland, which is about 240 miles northwest of Miami, Sale is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA and a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

Scherzer also will be making his second All-Star start. Then with Detroit, he pitched a perfect inning at New York's Citi Field in 2013, when Sale followed with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and got the win. Scherzer will be the fifth pitcher to start All-Star Games for both leagues, following Vida Blue, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay and Johnson.

Scherzer is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, 14-2 with a 2.18 ERA, is ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game because he started Sunday.

NL manager Joe Maddon's batting order has Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon leading off, followed by Miami's Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. Washington right fielder Bryce Harper is third, followed by San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Miami left fielder Marcell Ozuna and Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart.

Brad Mills, who is managing the AL squad in Terry Francona's absence, set his lineup this way: Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will bat leadoff, followed by the Indians' Jose Ramirez at third base, the Yankees' Aaron Judge in right field, Houston's George Springer in left field and Carlos Correa at shortstop, the Blue Jays' Justin Smoak at first base, the Rays' Corey Dickerson as the designated hitter, the Royals Salvador Perez at catcher and the Red Sox's Mookie Betts in center field.

Judge will become the third rookie to start in the 3-hole in an All-Star Game, joining Joe DiMaggio (1936) and Dick Wakefield (1943), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.