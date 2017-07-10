Former pitcher Livan Hernandez, who earned approximately $50 million in a 17-year major league career, has filed for bankruptcy, according to court papers obtained by the Miami Herald.

The two-time All-Star played for nine teams, winning a World Series with the Florida Marlins as a rookie in 1997. He was named NLCS and World Series MVP that year.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

According to the documents, which were filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hernandez says he owes up to $1 million to as many as 50 creditors. Some of those are credit card companies.

Hernandez, 42, also owes back taxes, as well as $220,000 to a local businessman who gave him a loan in 2013, the year after the pitcher stopped playing.

The bankruptcy filing says Hernandez is worth less than $50,000.