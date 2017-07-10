Former pitcher Livan Hernandez, who earned approximately $50 million in a 17-year major league career, has filed for bankruptcy, according to court papers obtained by the Miami Herald.
The two-time All-Star played for nine teams, winning a World Series with the Florida Marlins as a rookie in 1997. He was named NLCS and World Series MVP that year.
According to the documents, which were filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hernandez says he owes up to $1 million to as many as 50 creditors. Some of those are credit card companies.
Hernandez, 42, also owes back taxes, as well as $220,000 to a local businessman who gave him a loan in 2013, the year after the pitcher stopped playing.
The bankruptcy filing says Hernandez is worth less than $50,000.