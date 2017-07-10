Bryce Harper would like to see MLB have a system where the top two voted All-Stars can draft both American and National League players. (1:07)

Count Bryce Harper among the many players who are happy the All-Star Game no longer affects home-field advantage in the World Series. The Washington Nationals slugger would also like to see the American League and National League lines blurred for the Midsummer Classic.

Editor's Picks Sale, Scherzer named All-Star Game starters Chris Sale (AL) and Max Scherzer (NL) were named the starting pitchers for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Sale, the Red Sox's ace, is starting for the second straight year but is the first pitcher to do so while representing two different clubs.

Harper wouldn't mind seeing the top two vote-getters select the two teams regardless of league affiliations.

"It'd be great if let's say the two leading vote-getters by the fans did a draft system and could pick from both sides," he said Monday. "So I could be facing Max Scherzer today -- I mean, nobody sees that. It would be a lot of fun to do something like that to make it a little more competition to face somebody on your team, like if [Clayton] Kershaw was facing Justin Turner, or Chris Sale facing Mookie Betts. That'd be a lot of fun."

Harper (4,630,306 votes) and New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge (4,488,702) were the leading vote-getters in balloting this year.

Other professional leagues have tried the draft approach for their All-Star games. The NHL used a "fantasy draft" approach in 2011, '12 and '15 when two team captains picked by players voted into the game by fans selected teams regardless of conference. The NFL changed its format for the Pro Bowl from 2014 to '15 with two former players picking the teams in a fantasy-draft style.

Harper said he was happy that players were able to have fun at the All-Star Game with home-field advantage no longer attached to the game.

"I think it's great. Guys just being able to come in and relax and enjoy what we do. We play 162 games a year, so you're able to just come in here and hang out and enjoy being around your family and friends," he said. "I think with baseball your competition is going to be up there, of course. I don't think guys are going to take at-bats off or pitches off or anything like that. I think best record in baseball should have home-field advantage no matter what."