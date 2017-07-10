MIAMI -- Joey Votto is staying true to his pledge to buy Zack Cozart a donkey as a reward for making the National League All-Star team. And now the transaction is close enough that they can smell the finish line.

The Cincinnati Reds teammates said they expect the donkey purchase to be complete in a week or so, at which point Cozart's new family pet will be introduced at Great American Ball Park.

"We're just trying to make sure it's a donkey that can handle the stadium and the fans and stuff like that, because we're going to deliver it on the field,'' Votto said. "It's not just Zack's donkey. It feels like it's the fan base's [donkey], because they did all the work to vote him in.''

Cozart initially conveyed his fondness for the four-legged creatures to Votto after taking his son, Cooper, to a donkey farm near the Reds' spring training site in Goodyear, Arizona, in 2016. Votto vowed to buy Cozart a donkey if he made the All-Star team, and the hypothetical became reality when Cozart was elected to his first Midsummer Classic through fan balloting last week.

"I've got to go to the Cincinnati Zoo and get some tips on how to take care of this thing,'' Cozart said Monday. "My mom lives like 45 minutes outside of Nashville and she has some land, so that's where I think it'll be.

"I told Joey I need a miniature one. I don't need one of those big boys running around. I think he's getting a baby donkey, so it's going to be like me taking care of a puppy, and we'll have to groom him.''

Votto helped give Cozart's All-Star campaign momentum by dressing up as a donkey during a recent joint appearance on the show "Intentional Talk.'' Cozart received 2.46 million votes to beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager for a starting berth on the NL squad, and he and Votto spent a considerable amount of time answering donkey queries during Monday's All-Star media availability at Marlins Park.

When asked how much legwork goes into making a donkey purchase, Votto replied, "Once I signed my 10-year deal, I got a donkey assistant.''

Votto added that he had hoped to lure former Reds outfielder Adam Dunn -- aka "The Big Donkey'' -- to Cincinnati for the introduction ceremonies, but was unable to make it happen.

"I wanted [Dunn] to be a part of it, but getting him on a flight up to Cincinnati is probably not gonna happen,'' Votto said.

While no name has been determined for the soon-to-be-acquired donkey, Votto said the Reds will probably solicit input from fans on Twitter and other social media before Cozart makes the final call.

"I guess you have to kind of see the personality,'' Cozart said, "and go from there.''

In the meantime, Votto and Cozart know they're in the middle of a feel-good story with legs.

"People love these kinds of stories,'' Votto said. "They like supporting funny stories and stories that intrigue them. I think that was the case here.''