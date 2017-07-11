        <
          Justin Bour goes yard after his doughnut break

          Stanton feeds Bour a doughnut during timeout (0:25)

          During Justin Bour's timeout in the middle of hitting 22 homers in the first round, Giancarlo Stanton provides a snack for his Marlins teammate. (0:25)

          9:30 PM ET
          • David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer
          Meet the Bour-bino! Justin Bour slammed 22 home runs in his matchup against Aaron Judge, ripping home run after home run into the right-field stands ... with help from doughnuts -- the new energy food for major league players everywhere, and apparently a staple here at Marlins Park (and in Bour's diet).

          Midway through his round when Bour took his timeout, Giancarlo Stanton came up with a towel and a special treat. Bour then went on a tear to finish with the fourth-highest total ever in a Home Run Derby round.

          Unfortunately for him, Aaron Judge then followed with 23 home runs to advance to the semifinals. Must have been the slices of pizza Judge brought with him from New York to chow down before the Derby.

