San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who has not pitched in the majors since suffering a sprained AC joint in his pitching shoulder and bruised ribs in a dirt bike accident on April 20, is ready to return and make a difference.

"I'm ready to help contribute like I should've been doing this whole time," the 2014 World Series MVP told reporters after an 86-pitch outing for Class A San Jose on Monday night.

"It sucks. I put myself in this spot. I wish I wouldn't have. I've tried to make the best of it, and still am."

After striking out eight and giving up just two singles in six innings of work, Bumgarner deemed himself ready for Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres.

The Giants (34-56) are 27 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

"Doesn't matter whether we were winning every game or we lost every game," Bumgarner said, according to The Mercury News. "It's not going to change the fact that I want to be out there."

Bumgarner, who suffered the injuries during the Giants' off day in Colorado, said he's happy with how his rehab went. Bumgarner avoided surgery as he rebuilt his arm strength during stints in the Arizona Rookie League, Triple-A Fresno and San Jose.

"I never really, I try not to let that doubt creep into my head throughout the whole process," Bumgarner said. "... Any time you deal with something with your throwing arm, especially your shoulder, it's pretty scary."