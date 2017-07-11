MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells Darren Rovell that three groups are still in the running to purchase the Marlins and that he wants the process of the sale to wrap up soon. (0:57)

With the bidding on the Miami Marlins still taking place, former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter has brought Michael Jordan onto his team.

It is not known how much money Jordan, whose Nike brand endorsed Jeter throughout his playing career, will put toward the effort.

"He has been a supporter of Derek's bid to be an MLB owner since the beginning," Jordan's business manager, Estee Portnoy, told ESPN.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that three groups were still bidding for the franchise, despite reports to the contrary.

The New York Post reported Monday that Jeter's group, backed by money manager Bruce Sherman, was closing in on a $1.2 billion deal. Forbes reported that Miami business titan Jorge Mas was the prohibitive favorite. The third group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Tagg Romney and fund manager Wayne Rothbaum.

"I think in fairly short order [Marlins owner Jeffrey] Loria will have the luxury of picking from one of these groups," Manfred told ESPN. "It's a good thing in terms of the overall financial health of the sport that we have this level of interest at this price level, but it would be nice to wrap it up."

Manfred later said during a news conference that the "three viable bidding groups" are all "essentially in the same place in terms of price." Manfred also reiterated that he thinks a resolution on the sale of the franchise "will happen in the relative future."

Loria bought the team in 2002 for $158 million.

