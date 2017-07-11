From hitting the roof in batting practice to slugging the four longest dingers, Aaron Judge brought electricity to the 2017 Home Run Derby in Miami. (0:50)

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the kind of player "who can become the face of the game."

Speaking to the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday, Manfred called Judge "absolutely phenomenal."

"I mean, there is no other word to describe it," Manfred said. "He is a tremendous talent on the field and really appealing off the field."

The Yankees rookie, who leads the majors with 30 home runs, won the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He is also in the top three in batting average (.329) and RBIs (66) in the American League, helping New York position itself for playoff contention at the All-Star break.

Judge, larger than life at 6-foot-7, was celebrated by MLB with a Judge-Con promotion Monday in which the sport enlisted actors and comics to dress as judges and make appearances throughout New York City.

David Matranga of PSI Sports Management, which represents Judge, says the 25-year-old has kept his mind on pitchers, not corporate pitches.

"We've had quite a few offers from various markets and brands. It just keeps coming every day," Matranga said. "He's got a lot of people pulling at him, but right now Aaron just wants to keep his focus on the Yankees."

