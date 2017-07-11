Topps quickly sold out of cards commemorating Aaron Judge's Home Run Derby title Tuesday afternoon.

On its website, the card company sold cards with a picture of Judge after Monday night's win and signed by the Yankees rookie, with prices on the autographed cards ranging from $280 to $3,000 each.

Other cards had pieces of the socks that Judge wore during the contest. Those cards sold for as little as $99 and as much as $1,500.

Both sold out in minutes, including a short period of time where the website crashed.

"I've seen Trout, Harper and Bryant and what they did for the hobby," said Jeff Heckman, Topps' director of ecommerce. "But I haven't seen anything like this. We thought the Cubs winning it all was the biggest deal. More people were trying to get on our site today than Game 7 of last year's World Series."

Judge has short-term autograph deals with Topps and Panini, but is on the market for an exclusive autograph dealer. The price to get in on that deal went up significantly after Monday night.

Steiner Sports, which sold the jersey Judge hit his first grand slam in for $45,578 last month, has another jersey on the market. The jersey from Judge's debut last August when he homered in his first at-bat currently has a top bid of $19,489. The auction closes July 29.