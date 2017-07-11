St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez said he will write the initials "JF" on the mound during the All-Star Game in honor of the late Jose Fernandez, just as the Dominican right-hander has done for his fallen countrymen Oscar Taveras and Yordano Ventura.

Martínez said he will pitch the third and fourth innings for the National League on Tuesday night in Miami, and that teammate Yadi Molina will be his catcher.

Martínez is in the locker next to Fernández's at Marlins Park, just as he was during the World Baseball Classic, by request of his close friend Marcell Ozuna.

Fernandez, who was born in Cuba, was the Miami Marlins' ace pitcher. He and two of his friends died in September when Fernandez's boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty at high speed. Authorities concluded that Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Taveras and Ventura died in car accidents in the Dominican Republic. Taveras died in October 2014 and Ventura died earlier this year, on Jan. 22.

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera and The Associated Press was used in this report.