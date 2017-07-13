The Seattle Mariners have battled injures, especially to the starting rotation, but continue to remain in the American League wild card picture.

General manager Jerry Dipoto, however, thinks the team has "underperformed" and can do better.

After winning seven games in a row, Seattle went 6-12 heading into the All-Star break and is 17.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. The Mariners are just four back in a packed wild-card race that has 12 teams within 7.5 games of the top spots.

"We have underperformed, truly," Dipoto told The Seattle Times. "Particularly over the course of the last couple of weeks. We just haven't played well, and we are at probably our most, the longest stretch of positive health that we've had since Opening Day, and we've played perhaps as poorly as we've played all year long over the course of the last two weeks.

"It's disappointing because we had a nice stretch in the schedule that set us up to do some damage before we head to the All-Star break. We haven't taken advantage of it. We came out flat. We didn't show up effectively."

Four-fifths of the Mariners' projected starting rotation heading into this season -- Felix Hernandez (above), James Paxton, Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly -- have been on the disabled list. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Injuries have riddled the team's pitching staff. The Mariners have had 14 different starters this season, and the rotation's collective 4.76 ERA ranks 11th in the AL.

"We have not carried that same level of consistency or impact on the pitching end, and that's just reality," Dipoto told the Times. "That is not something that we can solve by snapping our fingers. Like I said, it's been some combination of injuries, some level of inconsistency, and whether it's the number of bodies we've had to churn through, or the reasons we've had to churn through them."

The Mariners' offense, meanwhile, ranks among the AL leaders in runs scored (4.79 per game, 6th), batting average (.263, 4th) and on-base percentage (.332, 5th).

"We have to pick 'em up, whether it's defensively, whether it's with our pitching staff, or it's with better baserunning," Dipoto told the Times. "But across the board, we just have to be a little bit better.

"... We need to click on all cylinders. We're not good enough, and we are too flawed to expect for one element of our team to carry anybody, and that makes us like at least 12 of the other teams in the American League."