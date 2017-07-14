        <
        >

          Report: Angels' Eric Young Jr. clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake City

          9:23 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Los Angeles Angels OF Eric Young Jr. cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

          Young Jr. signed a minor league contract with the Angels in January to compete for a spot on the bench. He got the call when Angels star Mike Trout went down with a torn ligament in this thumb.

          Filling in for Trout, the 32-year-old Young has hit .260 with 3 homers, 11 RBIs and 8 steals in 34 games.

          Trout, who has been on the disabled list since May 30, is on track to be activated Friday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.