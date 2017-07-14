Los Angeles Angels OF Eric Young Jr. cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Young Jr. signed a minor league contract with the Angels in January to compete for a spot on the bench. He got the call when Angels star Mike Trout went down with a torn ligament in this thumb.

Filling in for Trout, the 32-year-old Young has hit .260 with 3 homers, 11 RBIs and 8 steals in 34 games.

Trout, who has been on the disabled list since May 30, is on track to be activated Friday.