Colorado's Chad Bettis pitched two innings for Double-A Hartford on Thursday in his first rehab start, eight months after surgery for testicular cancer.

According to The Denver Post, Bettis held Trenton hitless over two innings, striking out three while allowing one unearned run.

Bettis rejoined the Colorado Rockies last month after finishing treatment for testicular cancer in Arizona. The 28-year-old had surgery in November to remove a testicle and rejoined the team in February, but left again in March to get chemotherapy after doctors found the cancer had spread. The right-hander went 14-8 with 4.79 ERA in 2016.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.