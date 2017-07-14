The New York Yankees on Friday said Michael Pineda needs Tommy John surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament, but the pitcher will get a second opinion before opting to have the season-ending procedure.

In addition, first baseman Greg Bird also is seeking a doctor's second opinion about having surgery for inflammation in his ankle.

General manager Brian Cashman said the team recommended surgery after Pineda's diagnosis, and Cashman made it sound as if surgery was likely for Bird.

Pineda is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 92 strikeouts this season for the Yankees.

Bird, who took batting practice with short-season Staten Island on Tuesday, will either need surgery -- which would keep him out at least another two months -- or he will get another cortisone shot to get through the season.

He is hitting .100 with one home run and three RBIs in just 60 at-bats this season. The 24-year-old, who missed all of the 2016 season after having shoulder surgery, was placed on the disabled list May 2.