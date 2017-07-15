Tim Tebow smacks a solo walk-off home run the opposite way in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 victory over the Daytona Tortugas. (0:40)

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson says he doesn't envision calling up Tim Tebow in September when major league rosters expand to 40 players.

"Never crossed my mind until about 10 days ago when somebody said it was likely to happen," Alderson told reporters Friday.

"I don't foresee that kind of scenario."

Tebow, batting .321 since his promotion to advanced-Class A on June 25, hit safely Friday night in his 12th straight game, going 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored in the St. Lucie Mets' 8-5 win over the Daytona Tortugas.

The 29-year-old outfielder hit the high-water mark of his baseball career on Thursday night, when his one-out, solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning sent St. Lucie to a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over Daytona in the second game of a doubleheader. Tebow was doused with Gatorade and mobbed by teammates when he reached home plate.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.