The New York Yankees activated All-Star second baseman Starlin Castro from the 10-day disabled list before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Castro has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since June 26. He returned to New York's starting lineup Saturday in Boston, batting fifth and starting at second base against Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

The Yankees went 4-9 in 13 games with Castro on the DL. He is batting .313 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs this season.

To make room for Castro on the roster, New York optioned utility player Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.